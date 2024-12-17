Barni Evans, Sportsbet CEO, announced as featured speaker for Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney 

Regulating the Game Sydney 2025 will be held from March 10 to 13.

Barni’s session will offer attendees the opportunity to engage directly with one of the most influential figures in the Australian sports betting industry.

Press release.- The organisers of the Regulating the Game conference have announced Barni Evans, chief executive officer of Sportsbet, as a featured speaker at its 2025 edition. The event will take place at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour from 10–13 March 2025.

Barni Evans leads Australia’s largest online wagering operator, Sportsbet, a dynamic digital e-commerce business serving 2.2 million customers. With over 20 years of experience within the Flutter Group, the world’s largest online gambling company, Barni has held pivotal roles, including executive positions in commercial and marketing, before becoming CEO in 2018. He currently oversees 1,300 staff across Melbourne, Sydney, and Darwin.

“Wagering regulation in Australia has evolved significantly and continues to be an area of intense focus for those within our industry and society in general,” Mr Evans said.

“Our industry is at a crucial juncture right now and it is important that events like Regulating the Game and resulting dialogue can help shape appropriate regulation for a sustainable future.”

Paul Newson, principal at Vanguard Overwatch, highlighted the value of hearing from industry leaders like Barni Evans: “Barni’s forward-looking perspective on the sector, combined with his deep understanding of both its challenges and opportunities, is invaluable to the conference. As the CEO of Australia’s largest online wagering operator and a key figure within the global Flutter Group, Barni’s expertise demonstrates the critical role of industry stewardship in driving innovation, promoting safer gambling practices, and championing efficient and effective regulation.”

Barni’s session will offer attendees the opportunity to engage directly with one of the most influential figures in the Australian sports betting industry, exploring critical topics around industry direction, regulation, building trust throughout the community and the future of digital wagering.

Regulating the Game is a flagship conference that brings together experts, regulators, and industry professionals to foster critical discussions, wrestle with public policy and regulatory challenges, and drive innovation that underpins sustainable industry and effective gambling regulation.