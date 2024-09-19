Olga Hlukhovskaya, 1spin4win: “Key business metrics double during the Cash & Drops promo”

Olga Hlukhovskaya, Head of Account Management at 1spin4win discusses the company’s new “Oktoberfest Fortune” promotion and the key strategies online casinos should follow to participate and ensure a successful promotion.

Exclusive interview.- Olga Hlukhovskaya, head of account management at 1spin4win, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to discuss the studio’s upcoming “Oktoberfest Fortune” promotion.

With her extensive experience in the igaming industry, Olga shares the inspiration behind choosing Oktoberfest as the theme, the rules and mechanics of the Cash & Drops promotion, and the key benefits it brings to both online casino operators and their players. She also comments on the simple steps casinos can take to participate and ensure a successful promotion.

Why did you choose Oktoberfest as the theme for the promotion? What inspired you? Which games will be featured in the “Oktoberfest Fortune” promotion?

We chose Oktoberfest for our promotion because it’s a fun and popular festival that brings people together to celebrate. We wanted to capture that festive and joyful spirit in our promo activity.

For our promotion, we’ve curated a selection of games, each offering something unique for our players. Some of the titles included are Lucky Fest Hold and Win, Lucky Win Spins, Allways Lucky Pot, Hold The Gold, Cash’n Fruits Hold and Win, Lucky Fruit Wins 100, Coins’n Fruits Spins, Hot Coins & Fruits 243, Golden Joker 27, Cash The Gold, Cash’n Fruits Fortune, Lucky Crown Hold and Win, and Cash The Gold Hold And Win.

Lucky Fest Hold and Win is the highlight of our Cash & Drops promotion. This game is crafted to immerse players in the heart of the Oktoberfest celebration, combining thematic visuals with engaging gameplay. We hope it adds an extra layer of fun to our promotion and helps everyone enjoy the festive spirit!

Can you explain the rules of the Cash & Drops “Oktoberfest Fortune” network promotion?

The Cash & Drops promotion “Oktoberfest Fortune” runs from September 27 to October 9, 2024. During this time, players can win from a prize pool of EUR20,000 across our 13 classic online slots.

Here’s how it works: every bet a player makes gives them a chance to win a prize on non-winning spins. They can win more than once during the promotion. We support a range of fiat and cryptocurrencies, so players from different regions can join in.

All prizes are taken from the GGR before invoicing, making it easy for online casinos. 1spin4win manages the promotion automatically, with prizes added directly to players’ accounts without extra setup.

What benefits will this promotion bring to online casino operators and their players?

This promotion offers several key benefits for both online casino operators and their players.

For operators, the numbers speak for themselves. On average, key business metrics double during the Cash & Drops promo, with a 30-40 per cent increase in the average bet. Namely, metrics like the total number of bets, the total sum of bets, and GGR can see a significant boost. In some cases, particularly where 1spin4win is new, we’ve seen growth of 500 per cent or more. For established casinos, while percentage increases might be smaller, the overall monetary gains can be substantial.

Factors like the minimum bet size, promotion duration, advertising efforts, and competition all influence the results.

For players, the promotion provides a fun, festive experience with the chance to win significant prizes, making gameplay more exciting.

Additionally, our Cash & Drops campaigns allow us to test various setups, including game selection, bet sizes, and themes, ensuring the promotion is tailored to different regions and maximise benefits for both operators and players.

How can a casino participate in the promotion? What steps are required for successful involvement?

To participate in the promotion, casinos can contact their dedicated account managers at 1spin4win or directly reach out to me.

The promotion’s key advantage is its automation — 1spin4win handles setup, management, and prize distribution, automatically crediting prizes to players’ accounts. This ensures a smooth experience for both operators and players.

However, the promotion’s success also depends on strong communication with players. Casinos should actively promote the activity by featuring the promotional banner on their website and running email campaigns or social media posts. Positioning the participating games in top spots or creating a dedicated category also boosts engagement.

By following these steps and leveraging the automated features, casinos can maximize player interest and ensure a successful promotion.