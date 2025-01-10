G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo 2025 grow by 50%, returning with increased space and opportunities for new businesses

G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo will return to Macau from May 7-9, 2025.

Press release.- Following the success of the 2024 event, which marked its fifteenth successful year, G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo will return to Macau from May 7-9, 2025 at the Venetian Macao. With strong support from the Macao SAR government and key industry players, the event will once again foster growth and innovation across the gaming and non-gaming sectors.

The joint return in 2025 boasts a 50 per cent increase in event space, with over 150 exhibiting companies occupying 30,000 square meters. The major expansion is expected to draw more than 10,000 industry professionals, participating in the exhibition and a range of activities, including personalised one-on-one business meetings, high-impact networking events, and two concurrent educational programs.

The press conference of the event was held yesterday (January 9) to introduce the highlights of G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo 2025. The attending guests included Ms Josephine Lee, chief operating officer, Greater China of RX (Reed Exhibitions), Mr Steve Chan, senior manager of promotional activities and development of conventions and exhibitions department of commerce and investment promotion institute, Ms Jennifer Si Tou, head of tourism product and events department of Macao government tourism office, Ms. Leong Cheng I, head of the division of cultural promotion of the cultural affairs bureau, Mr Kris Kaminsky, senior vice president of hotel operations of Sands China, Mr James Koratzopoulos, executive vice president of hotels and MICE operations of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Ms Vera Ng, project director of RX (Reed Exhibitions), and Ms Patricia Cheong, president of Macau International Culture and Sports Industries Association.

An all-new enhanced Asian IR expo

Responding to strong demand, the Asian IR Expo has enhanced and expanded its focus beyond the success of the past two editions. Now covering sectors such as IR Technology & Solutions, Live Entertainment Equipment & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Green Hotel Supplies, and IR Travel Suppliers & Operators, it addresses every aspect of the supply chain for the integrated resorts and hospitality industry. The one-stop business platform connects the region’s top leaders and decision-makers with the latest market trends, innovative solutions, and entertainment content.

Dedicated initiatives for hosted buyers and matchmaking program

A robust hosted buyers and matchmaking program will be in place to ensure exhibitors meet target buyers through pre-arranged meetings. With the growing number of integrated resorts in Asia, numerous new projects, expansions, upgrades, and renovations are currently underway. The program presents an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to engage directly with over 500 hosted buyers and decision-makers from these projects.

Special highlights

Apart from the ample business opportunities offered on the show floor, visitors of G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo can immerse themselves in a wealth of enriching educational content. Its on-site activities target different segments, levels, and interests while providing participants with an optimal atmosphere to make new connections, conduct business, and learn the latest global industry trends.

Three full days of G2E Asia Conference sessions provide in-depth market analyses of emerging markets and the outlook for Asian gaming markets, strategies around technology and innovations for the gaming industry, and IAGA Best Practices Institute.

The Asian IR Summit, held from May 6-8, 2025, at the Galaxy International Convention Center, will feature insightful conference sessions on the opportunities and challenges of bringing non-gaming components to IRs in Asia, future technology impacting the IR and hospitality industry, and sports and entertainment.

G2E Asia Awards will recognise excellence and innovation across both gaming and non-gaming sectors of Asian entertainment, offering unparalleled branding and networking opportunities.