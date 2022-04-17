OKTO announces strategic partnership with European Casino Association (ECA)

The fintech provider delivers payment solutions in several European countries and will advise 900 ECA member casinos.

Belgium.- The fintech provider OKTO has announced that it has entered an agreement to provide advice and thought leadership on the optimisation of digital payments to 900 casinos represented by the European Casino Association (ECA).

OKTO said that the deal was part of an ongoing commitment to driving innovative payment solutions for European casinos as it aims to expand into new markets.

OKTO chief commercial officer Simon Dorsen said: “We are committed to working with like-minded, influential bodies such as the European Casino Association.

“Digital payments are one of the fastest developing sectors within the gambling eco-system, as such, there is a constant requirement and demand for innovative companies to deliver solutions that meet the needs of regulators, merchants and consumers.

“This partnership demonstrates OKTO’s desire to collaborate with industry experts to drive innovation and bring the best payment experiences to users.

“We look forward to sharing and exchanging knowledge with other industry leaders to ensure that collectively, we succeed in driving the industry forward and benefit all stakeholders – consumers, casinos, payment providers and regulators.”

The 900 ECA member casinos employ more than 70,000 people across 28 European countries.

ECA secretary general Hermann Pamminger said: “An essential part of the ECA’s role is to address key innovations as they relate to casino operations. The ECA serves as an information network for our members as we work closely with EU institutions upon initiatives that could potentially impact the European land-based casino sector.

“The announced partnership with OKTO provides our members with the very latest insights and developments regarding digital payments and digitalisation. It will help operators to understand and respond to requirements set out by industry regulators and, most importantly, how they relate to the genuine and effective responsible gambling frameworks implemented by duly licensed operators.”

Last week, the ECA announced changes to its board following its meeting at ICE London. The changes follow the retirement of Bettina Glatz-Kremsner as general director of Casinos Austria.

Glatz-Kremsner represented Austria on the ECA board. Due to her retirement, that position will now be taken on by Erwin van Lambaart, who moved from Holland Casino to become CEO of Casinos Austria at the start of this month.

Meanwhile, Pieter Boers, vice president of gaming and services at Holland Casino, will join the board to replace Van Lambaart as the board’s representative for The Netherlands.

Last month, the ECA announced that the French casino operator the JOA Group had become the first casino operator in France to gain certification through its Responsible Gambling Framework.