Oklahoma´s Grand Casino Hotel selects Agilysys Solutions system

The venue has decided to invest in hospitality-focused technology.

US.- Oklahoma´s Grand Casino Hotel Resort, part of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation located in idyllic Shawnee, has contracted the hospitality-focused technology from Agilysys. The resort has selected several Agilysys solutions, which include a point-of-sale (POS) system, a self-service food and beverage system and a commission-free room and activity guest-facing web booking experience.

Grand Casino Hotel Resort’s chief technology officer Justin Dunsworth said: “These Agilysys cutting-edge solutions not only improved hotel operations, but also our casino operations. This interoperability allows our guests to easily use player club points or our tribe-wide gift cards as payment. Since switching to Agilysys, we have successfully reduced the need to maintain our own infrastructure for these applications, making the investment highly worthwhile.”

Agilysys vice president of sales Darren Student added: “Gaming and hospitality players must set themselves apart and technology empowers them to do so. Our solutions maximize ROE by enabling staff to serve guests better through personalization and allowing guests to interact with the property however they choose – whether through their mobile devices or in person. The winning ticket? The right technology and an end-to-end ecosystem of state-of-the-art integrated software modules.”

Located east of Oklahoma City on Interstate 40, the casino features more than 125,000 square feet of gaming space with 2,000-plus of the newest Vegas-style slot machines and Oklahoma’s only Keno lounge. It also offers a luxury 14-story hotel tower and several guest dining selections.

Osage Casinos Bartlesville opened in Oklahoma

Osage Casinos Bartlesville opened in November in Oklahoma. It’s the Osage Nation’s second opening in two months. The new casino covers a footprint of 125 acres and will offer 521 slot machines. It features 6,000 square feet of meeting space and a 102-room hotel.

The operator said: “Another exciting new property for Osage Casinos, the Bartlesville casino and hotel will generate revenue, entertainment, and engagement to the community. It will play a critical role in providing income to support the needs of the Osage Nation and the state.”