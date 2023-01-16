Oklahoma’s Choctaw Casino Resort to host poker classic tournament

The venue has announced it will host its first poker classic tournament of the year from January 25 to January 29.

US.- Choctaw Casino Resort – Pocola in Oklahoma has announced it will host its first poker classic tournament of 2023 from January 25 to January 29.

The five-day event will consist of eight games, from No-limit Hold ‘Em to a $50,000 Guaranteed Multi-Cash Re-Entry, which will include two flights with a $500 buy-in. The $50,000 guarantee is a two-day tournament on January 27 and January 28.

Tyler Nunley, Choctaw Casino Resort – Pocola table games manager, said: “We’re not bluffing when we say this is the best poker tournament in southeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. We’re excited to welcome back poker players to this premier event, and we can’t wait to see the newest Pocola Poker Classic champion crowned at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola.”

Last year, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma confirmed that its entertainment and resort development in Hochatown, Oklahoma, would be named Choctaw Landing. The venue is due to open in 2023.

The four-story construction of the 200,000-square-foot Choctaw Landing will cost $165m. The resort will include 100 hotel rooms, 600 slot machines, and eight table games. It will also offer restaurants and bars, a pool, an outdoor venue with an amphitheatre, a beer garden, and a family game zone.

World Series Of Poker to return to Las Vegas in 2023

The 54th annual World Series Of Poker (WSOP) will be held on the Las Vegas Strip at Paris Las Vegas and the future Horseshoe from May 30 to July 18.

The flagship opening event, “Mystery Millions”, a $1,000 buy-in No-Limit Hold ‘Em tournament, will feature mystery bounties from $10,000 to $1m for each knockout and a $1m guaranteed first prize through the traditional prize pool.

World Series of Poker senior vice president and executive director Ty Stewart said: “The historic debut of the WSOP on the Las Vegas Strip delivered in a big way, and we’re excited to announce our Summer 2023 dates in time for the holidays. Poker players and fans can now officially mark their calendars and maybe even book their loved ones or themselves a trip to the WSOP as a holiday gift.”