Muscogee Nation to build new casino in Coweta, Oklahoma

The Muscogee Nation has announced a $100m investment in Coweta Casino Hotel.

US.- The Muscogee Nation and Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises has announced a $100m capital investment to build the Coweta Casino Hotel on 17 acres at the southeast corner of East 131st Street South and State Highway 51 in Coweta, Oklahoma. The project is set to break ground in September and is expected to open in Spring 2026.

The 104,000-square-foot development will feature a 35,000-square-foot casino with 750 gaming machines and a 46-room hotel with a pool, fitness centre and event space. There will be a raised centre casino bar, a 150-seat restaurant and private dining room. The Coweta Casino Hotel will reportedly create 250 jobs in the greater Tulsa region.

See also: Muscogee Nation breaks ground on Eufaula Casino & Hotel in Oklahoma

“Investing in the City of Coweta represents a remarkable new chapter in our growing entertainment and hospitality legacy,” said principal chief David Hill in a press release. “We are proud to reclaim land throughout our historic reservation and this project adds to our significant economic development investments within the greater Tulsa region. The Coweta Casino Hotel will expand cultural tourism, create jobs and enhance the quality of life of our citizens.”

Pat Crofts, CEO of Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises, said: “The significant capital investment of $100m in this project underscores our dedication to providing best-in-class gaming and hospitality experiences. With each project, we are establishing a new era of luxury hospitality defined by innovation, sophistication and opulence. The new Coweta Casino Hotel will not only elevate our entertainment offerings but will also provide a positive economic impact by creating 250 new jobs in the local community.”