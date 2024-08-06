Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola celebrates its 30th anniversary

The resort has announced promotions, live entertainment and a party.

US.- The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s gaming and hospitality chain Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Pocola location. The casino will run a car giveaway, meal deals and live entertainment.

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola started as an electronic bingo hall in 1994 and has grown to include a hotel, a large gaming floor, multiple restaurants and bars and over 7,000 square feet of meeting space.

In May, the Choctaw Nation opened Choctaw Landing, its new resort and casino. Some 300 people attended the opening event. The Oklahoma resort and casino features a gaming space with 600 slot machines and eight table games. Resort services, including conference services, pool opening, concert, and cultural entertainment will start later.