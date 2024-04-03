Ohio sports betting revenue reaches $67.7 million in February

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $176.1m in gambling revenue.

US.- The Ohio Casino Control Commission and Ohio Lottery has reported that adjusted gross sports betting revenue reached $67.7m in February. The handle from all sources reached $672m, a 5 per cent increase from February 2023, which was the second month of betting in Ohio after its launch on New Year’s Day 2023.

Sports betting apps accounted for $657.7m of February’s handle, while retail handle stood at $13.4m and kiosk betting contributed the remaining $892,000. The handle was down 20.8 per cent and revenue 40 per cent compared to January primarily due to a hold of nearly 14 per cent in the first month of the year. Among the 19 mobile operators, FanDuel and DraftKings generated almost 80 per cent of February’s revenue.

See also: New York online sports betting handle drops to $1.77bn in February