Ohio for Responsible Gambling launches More Than A Bet campaign

The initiative focuses on combating the gambling-related harassment of athletes.

US.- Ohio for Responsible Gambling (ORG) has launched More Than A Bet, a new campaign to combat athlete harassment. The initiative is an online resource for coaches and athletes and also aims to help counsellors, campus life leaders and the public understand the consequences of gambling-related harassment.

ORG noted that according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), one in three high-profile athletes receives abusive messages from someone with a betting interest, 90 per cent of this online or through social media.

Tom Stickrath, chairman of the Ohio Casino Control Commission, said: “These young athletes are more than a bet. The mental toll of online harassment is unacceptable. By learning about the issue and supporting student-athletes, we can change the narrative.”

Ohio sports betting handle reaches $530.6m in June

Ohio’s sports betting handle was $530.6m in June, down 13.4 per cent from May but up 46 per cent year-over-year. The Ohio Casino Control Commission and Ohio Lottery reported adjusted gross sports betting revenue of $51.3m, down 24 per cent from May.

Operator winnings were up 56.8 per cent year-over-year. Almost all of the wagering was via the state’s 15 retail sportsbooks and 19 sports betting apps. The kiosks overseen by the Ohio Lottery generated a $814,200 handle and $49,600 in adjusted gross revenue. The state collected nearly $10.3m in taxes, reporting the year-to-date total to $87.6m.