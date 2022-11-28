Geocomply reports 16.5m online sports betting transactions in Maryland

The geolocation data firm recorded the transactions from November 23 to November 27.

US.- The geolocation data firm GeoComply has recorded 16.5m mobile sports betting geolocation transactions in Maryland from the market’s November 23 launch to November 27. GeoComply reported 477,365 unique accounts registered and 3.7m geolocation transfers on Thanksgiving Day, the second day of full, legal mobile wagering in the state.

GeoComply senior vice president of Compliance Lindsay Slader said: “A strong start for the regulated market delivers on the promise of new revenues and consumer protections. Marylanders will continue to ditch illegal offshore sportsbooks for the security of legal, regulated operators that provide player safeguards and tax dollars for the state, just as lawmakers intended.”

Earlier in November, GeoComply was awarded a contractor licence by the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The licence allows the firm to supply its geolocation, ID verification, and fraud detection and prevention services to regulated operators when online sports betting launches in the state.

Seven operators launched in Maryland last week when online sports betting went live on November 23. That leaves three operators who have received licences from Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) but didn’t complete testing in time to launch on day one.

Maryland governor estimates $30m in sports betting revenue for 2023

With online sports betting now live in Maryland, governor Larry Hogan has estimated that the state could see $30m in revenue in 2023 and almost $100m by 2027. At a press conference announcing the opening of the market, Hogan said the state and its schools will benefit from revenue generated.

Hogan said: “This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time for fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week’s slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup, and this Sunday’s Ravens and Commanders games.