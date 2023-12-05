Ohio casinos and racinos report $187.8m in revenue for October

Revenue was down 2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $187.8m in gambling revenue in October, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s down 2 per cent from a record $192.1m in October 2022.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $74.9m, down from $83.1m last year. Hollywood Columbus generated $21.2m, Jack Cleveland Casino $21.5m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $18.9m and Hollywood Toledo $17.7m.

The state’s seven racinos generated $108.4m, down from $109.1m reported in October 2022. MGM Northfield Park recorded $24.5m, Miami Valley Gaming $18.6m, Scioto Downs $17.6m, JACK Thistledown Racino $14.6m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $13.4m, Hollywood Dayton $12.7m and Belterra Park $6.9m.

Ohio’s gambling establishments are still ahead year-over-year. For the year to date, revenue stands at $1.98bn , up from $1.96bn in the same 10 months last year.