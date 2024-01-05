Ohio casinos and racinos report $186.1m in revenue for November

Revenue was up 1.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $186.1m in gambling revenue in November, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a rise of 1.3 per cent year-on-year compared to the $183.6m reported in November 2022 but marginally down compared to October’s $187.8m.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $80.4m, down from $83.8m in November last year. Hollywood Columbus generated $21.7m, Jack Cleveland Casino $21.3m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $19.7m and Hollywood Toledo $17.6m.

The state’s seven racinos generated $105.7m, down from $109.2m reported in November 2022. MGM Northfield Park recorded $23.6m, Miami Valley Gaming $19.1m, Scioto Downs $16.9m, JACK Thistledown Racino $14.5m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $12.6m, Hollywood Dayton $12.3m and Belterra Park $6.4m.

Ohio’s casinos and racinos took $2.17bn in revenue in the 11 months up to and including November, up 1.4 per cent compared to $2.14bn in the same period in 2022.

Sports betting in Ohio

Ohio’s sports betting handle was $864.2m in November, according to figures released by the Ohio Lottery Commission. The handle was the highest since the first month of regulated sports betting in January and was 15 per cent higher than in October.

The online betting handle totalled $841.1m, while the 15 retail sportsbooks at casinos and racinos or attached to sports venues handled $23.1m in bets.