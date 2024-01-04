Ohio sports betting handle reaches $864.2m in November

The sports betting handle was 15.8 per cent higher compared to the previous month.

US.- Ohio’s sports betting handle was $864.2m in November, according to figures released by the Ohio Lottery Commission. The handle was the highest since the first month of regulated sports betting in January and was 15 per cent higher than in October.

The online betting handle totalled $841.1m, while the 15 retail sportsbooks at casinos and racinos or attached to sports venues handled $23.1m in bets. Despite the increase in bets, revenue decreased to $66.6m. The hold percentage was 7.9 per cent, the lowest yet. The performance resulted in a little over $13m in tax revenue for the state.

Over the first 11 months of legal betting in Ohio, sportsbook customers placed $6.83bn in wagers and operators saw revenue of $847.8m. The state treasury has claimed $115.6m in tax revenue.