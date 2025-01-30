Ohio Casino Control Commission seizes illegal gaming machines

The regulator has seized 88 suspected illegal slots in Bucyrus City.

US.- The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCC) has seized 88 suspected illegal slot machines and an undetermined amount of cash from a business in Bucyrus City. The investigation is ongoing.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission said it launched an investigation after receiving complaints that a business on Marion Road was operating alleged illegal gaming machines. Bucyrus Police Department assisted in the operation but no arrests were made.

Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matthew Schuler said: “Illegal casinos operate outside of the law and prey upon vulnerable Ohioans. We appreciate the partnership with the Bucyrus Police Department in holding accountable those who disregard Ohio’s gaming laws.”

Earlier this month, the OCC released figures from Ohio’s casinos and racinos for November 2024. Ohio’s venues reported $198.2m in gambling revenue. That’s slightly up on the $195m reported in October and marks a 6.5 per cent year-on-year rise compared with the $186.1m reported in November 2023.

Ohio’s four casinos (Hollywood Columbus, Jack Cleveland Casino, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and Hollywood Toledo) saw revenue of $84.3m, up from $80.4m compared to November 2023. The seven racinos, MGM Northfield Park, Miami Valley Gaming, Scioto Downs, JACK Thistledown Racino, Hollywood Mahoning Valley, Hollywood Dayton, and Belterra Park, reported $113.9m, up from $105.7m.