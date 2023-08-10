OddsMatrix launches fast markets ahead of football season

Operators will offer a new range of betting options across a variety of individual game moments.

US.- OddsMatrix, EveryMatrix sportsbook division, has launched Fast Markets in time for the start of the 2023-24 football season. OddsMatrix Fast Markets will enable operators to offer a new range of real-time, instant betting options across a variety of individual game moments.

The new experience will supply sportsbooks with a wide range of in-game, time-driven betting options, providing brands with a further revenue stream.

Brands will be able to offer different types of bets across a variety of fixed time ranges from 5, 10, and 15 minutes and rolling five-minute ranges. OddsMatrix will initially launch Fast Markets for football with further phases expanding to other sports including basketball, tennis and a range of major U.S. sports.

Tor Skeie, CEO of OddsMatrix, said: “Fast, or micro markets are a subset of in-play betting that allows players to bet on individual moments in a game. This latest way to bet has grown sharply in popularity and, as always, we are ahead of the curve, offering our customers the latest betting products before this summer’s big kick-off across many football leagues.

“Fast Markets offers the real-time continuous betting opportunities of iGaming but with the skill of sports betting and we plan to build more betting options across many more sports in the coming months, particularly for U.S sports where tier-1 brands have already experienced significant increases in betting volumes as a result of micro betting.”