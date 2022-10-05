OddsMatrix breaks €1bn turnover record for the year

2022 was a great year so far for OddsMatrix.

Turnover in both August and September was up by 100 per cent year-on-year.

Press release.- Leading B2B igaming provider EveryMatrix is delighted to announce a €1bn turnover record in 2022 for its sports product solution, OddsMatrix.

On September 9, OddsMatrix achieved a new milestone, reaching €1bn turnover for the year. In 2021, turnover finished just below €1bn, so to break that milestone in Q3 2022 is a massive achievement. Even more, turnover in both August and September was up by 100 per cent YOY.

This follows another OddsMatrix record which was announced at the beginning of the year when it surpassed the 100m turnover mark per month in Q4 2021.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, says: “Another stunning accomplishment for OddsMatrix and EveryMatrix as a whole. We’ll likely be hitting EUR 200m turnover per month in Q4 2022. And the fast growth of volumes can be turned into even more feature investment, positively reinforcing the volume growth!”

2022 was a great year so far for OddsMatrix, signing important deals with Intralot in Morocco for MDJS (La Marocaine des Jeux & des Sports en Ligne) and the German brand bet-at-home. This year, EveryMatrix also acquired sports betting provider Leapbit to elevate its online-first OddsMatrix platform and expand its ecosystem with a mature retail product.

OddsMatrix is designed to provide all the necessary tools for operators to expand their sports business and increase profits. OddsMatrix is completely customizable, offering the freedom, support, and monitoring tools needed to drive betting engagement, improve product performance, and enhance sports and esports betting offerings.

