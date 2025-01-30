Oddsgate launches 2025 trend guide for the igaming market

The focus is on acquisition, retention, and engagement for Brazil and LatAm.

Press release.- In response to the ongoing market transformation and the need for partner companies to reduce player churn, Oddsgate conducted a study that evolved into its 2025 Trends Guide, available for free on its website. This exclusive study provides a comprehensive approach to the best strategies for player acquisition, retention, and engagement while addressing the key trends that will shape the industry in the year ahead.

Wagner Fernandes, Oddsgate’s CMO, explained: “The concept of the ‘revolving-door’ customer has long caught our attention—and for good reason. It is widely recognized that acquiring a new customer costs significantly more than retaining an existing one. Moreover, we operate in an intensely competitive market, where we must stay alert to changes, especially regulatory ones, such as the new guidelines in Brazil that ban welcome bonuses, for instance.

“With this scenario in mind, we developed the Guide as an opportunity to strategically reflect on reducing customer churn over time and, more importantly, create a solid base of loyal and engaged players. In this context, acquisition, retention, and engagement are not just isolated concepts but key pieces of an integrated and complementary strategy.”

The company adopts a lighthearted and relaxed approach to introduce the Guide, humorously suggesting that Oddsgate might have used a “crystal ball” to anticipate the future. However, each insight presented results from in-depth research, rigorous analysis, and contributions from invited industry experts.

The material covers best practices for player acquisition and retention, highlighting the role of social media as a fundamental channel for engagement and loyalty. Additionally, it explores the importance of adapting strategies to each region’s cultural and regulatory specificities.

Wagner Fernandes continued: “This guide is inspired by the principles of our operational reality, showcasing what Oddsgate consistently excels at: providing insights, experiences, and case studies from industry experts while relentlessly pursuing innovations that can propel our clients’ businesses to new heights. We leave no stone unturned, leveraging managed services like CRM strategically and sophisticatedly to deliver exceptional results. That’s why we are pleased to share the results with everyone.”

With ambitious expansion plans in Brazil and LatAm, the company strategically chose this region as its focus. To further enrich the study, Oddsgate assembled a diverse network of experts, including partners, employees, and clients, such as:

Edson Martins, Manucci Advogados Associados

Renato Campos Andrade, Manucci Advogados Associados

Victoria Cerioni, Sadi/Morishita Advogados

Nuno Gonçalinho, Darwin

Catie di Stefano, Smartico.ai & TAP (TheAffiliatePlatform)

José Mario Mauad, Arenas BTG

Luis Arruda, Coinspaid

Daniel Santos, eGaming Services

Fernando Rosa, Banco Genial

Guilherme Costa, Oddsgate

These specialists, with their deep market insights, contributed valuable tips and successful case studies, making the material even more comprehensive and applicable to the realities of iGaming operators.

In addition to retention strategies, the guide also provides insights into emerging trends, such as artificial intelligence, gamification, and regulation, which will be crucial for operators to stay competitive in 2025.