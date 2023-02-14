Oddin.gg and NSoft enter new strategic esports betting partnership

NSoft’s clients will have access to an engaging esports betting experience.

Press release.- B2B esports betting provider Oddin.gg has signed a B2B partnership with prominent platform supplier NSoft to extend its footprint. The partnership brings together NSoft’s extensive market knowledge and Oddin.gg’s commitment to providing top-notch esports betting solutions to a variety of bookmakers, including existing operators and new brands.

Under the agreement, NSoft’s clients will have access to an engaging esports betting experience for popular titles like CS:GO, DOTA2, Valorant, and more. Oddin.gg‘s solution offers players an exciting experience while maximizing profits for operators.

The end-to-end esports betting ecosystem includes an iFrame, widgets, 24/7 content, and marketing services.

NSoft offers a comprehensive product suite, including a full range of Virtual Games, Casino content, and sports betting. With the new addition of Oddin.gg’s ecosystem, NSoft will further strengthen its strategic position as the leading provider in their key markets.

Dario Jurcic, CEO of NSoft, says: “As an esports enthusiast, I am well aware of the importance of the esports ecosystem for our industry. We were looking for the best esports providers for our client portfolio – the right answer to identified players’ preferences and our client’s wishes.

“All this led us to the partnership with Oddin.gg. We are eager to bring exciting esports content to our clients and look forward to seeing how the future will shape esports in general and especially in our industry.”

Marek Suchar, managing director and Co-founder at Oddin.gg, comments: “By teaming up with NSoft, a well-known platform and content supplier, we can reach new heights of success and expand our services to a wider audience in many markets.

“We share the same vision of innovation, expansion, and product quality, and we’re looking forward to a solid partnership.”