Nuvei appoints two new executives to its board

Canada.- Payment platform company Nuvei has appointed two new executives to its board. The two new independent directors are Maren Lau, regional vice-president of Latin America at Meta Platforms, and Tim Dent, former CFO at DraftKings.

Lau was a founding partner and CMO for IMS, where she built marketing strategies for technology companies in Latin America. Dent has over 20 years of online gaming experience and was CFO and CCO at DraftKings. Prior to that, he held several executive roles at Everest Gaming.

The new appointments expand Nuvei’s board to eight members and bring it closer to hitting its goals to achieve its gender diversity target of 30 per cent female representation by the end of 2023.

Nuvei’s chair and CEO, Philip Fayer, said: “Both Maren and Tim are proven leaders who bring extensive knowledge and experience that is beneficial to our business and highly relevant to our growing industry verticals and geographies. They are outstanding additions to our Board and we look forward to working with and learning from them.”

In July, Nuvei extended its deal with Eyas Gaming, providing the operator with a payment solution for its igaming brands, including Merkur Slots and Merkur Casino. The partnership was originally agreed in October 2021 and will integrate Eyas into Nuvei’s cashier technology.

Nuvei has also secured a partnership with Fonix, a direct carrier billing provider, which will allow Eyas players to bill deposits to their mobiles.