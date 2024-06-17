Northern Waters Casino Resort installs Jackpot casino machines

The venue has installed two Jackpot Blitz casino machines on its gaming floor.

US.- Jackpot Digital has completed the installation of two Jackpot Blitz machines at Northern Waters Casino & Resort. The venue in Watersmeet, Michigan, is owned by the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.

John C. McGeshick, general manager of Northern Waters said: “At Northern Waters, we are committed to offering the most innovative and cutting-edge gaming technology on the market. I am delighted to announce the arrival of our new Jackpot Blitz poker games. We welcome players from near and far to come and enjoy a state-of-the-art poker experience, sports betting, bingo, golf, fine dining and fun.”

Jackpot CEO, Jake Kalpakian, added: “We are excited to have our next-generation Jackpot Blitz installed at Northern Waters. We continue to execute our plan to fulfill our order book. Our stakeholders can expect to see more installations and orders as we move through Q2, throughout 2024 and beyond.”

Michigan tribal casinos contributions fell in 2023

Tribal casinos contributed $30.3m to local governments in Michigan last year, a decrease of $420,000 from 2022. Under regulations, tribal casinos in Michigan are mandated to allocate 2 per cent of their net win to local government bodies or revenue-sharing boards. Net win is calculated as the amount wagered minus winnings paid out to players.