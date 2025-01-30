North Dakota Senate votes to eliminate Gaming Commission

Senate Bill 2224 now heads to the North Dakota House for consideration.

US.- The North Dakota Senate has passed Senate Bill 2224 on a 25-21 vote. The proposal, introduced earlier this month by Sens. Janne Myrdal and Larry Luick, would eliminate the North Dakota Gaming Commission.

If SB 2224 is approved by the North Dakota House and signed into law by the governor, the North Dakota Attorney General’s office will take on the authority to regulate gambling activities across the state. Relevant changes would be made to the North Dakota Century Code.

Sports betting proposal rejected

Earlier this week, the North Dakota House rejected House Concurrent Resolution 3002, which would have put spots betting on the November 2026 ballot. The proposal was defeated by 70 votes to 24. The last time lawmakers considered a referendum was in 2023.

Rep. Scott Louser‘s HCR 3002 would have allowed North Dakota voters to decide whether to allow statewide sports betting on professional and college sports. Louser estimated that regulation would generate up to $30m annually for the state.



