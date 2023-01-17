North Dakota sports betting amendment bill moves to Senate

Last week, the North Dakota House passed legislation to legalise sports betting.

US.- Last Thursday, the North Dakota House approved legislation allowing sports betting in the state. Now, House Concurrent Resolution 3002 moves forward to the Senate. The proposal outlines an amendment to section 25 of article 11 of North Dakota’s Constitution.

If approved in the Senate, the bill would be subjected to a public vote before eventually passing on the ballot for the 2024 general election.

The bill was first introduced at the state House on January 3 and it was passed to the Senate after its second reading on January 12, after House members voted 49-44. The bill is sponsored by 12 Representatives, consisting of 11 members of the Republican party and one Democrat.

Currently, sports betting is allowed only at casinos and on tribal lands.

Similar attempts to legalise sports betting in North Dakota failed to pass in 2019 and 2021.