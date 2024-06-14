North Carolina lottery hails success of digital instant games

Sales between November and May reached $943m.

US.- The North Carolina Education Lottery’s new digital instant games had sold $943m by the end of May, suggesting that sales will now be over $1bn. The products were launched in November. Some 68 per cent of sales up to May 31 were via mobile.

See also: North Carolina registers $525.5m in wagers in second full month of sports betting

Greg Bowers, the deputy executive director for finance at the North Carolina Education Lottery said the introduction of instant games had revitalised revenue growth amid the slowing performance of traditional lottery games. Meanwhile, he said the first months of mobile sports betting saw strong participation, although May saw a slight decline in revenue.