Gambling in Norway: Norsk Tipping under investigation

The Norwegian gambling regulator will investigate the state monopoly gambling operator for self-exclusion failings.

Norway.- The Norwegian gambling regulator Lotteritilsynet has announced that it will investigate the state-controlled gambling operator Norsk Tipping for a possible breach of regulations related to player self-exclusion. Players are said to have reported not being able to block themselves from accessing the operator’s mobile gaming app.

According to the Norwegian press agency NTB, a letter from the regulator confirmed the investigation and clarified that Norsk Tipping self-reported the issue in June. Under Section Nine of the Norwegian Gambling Act, gambling operators must allow players to block themselves or take a break from gambling.

The act states: “Providers of gambling that are subject to the requirements of regulated gambling must give players the opportunity to lock themselves out or take a time-limited break from gambling. The player cannot end a break until the selected break has expired. The player cannot lift a ban until at least one year has passed.”

Anya Markhus, a senior advisor at Lotteritilsynet, confirmed the probe and said the regulator will decide whether the failings merit enforcement action. She said Norsk Tipping had been asked to provide information and documentation, including a detailed description of the error, the measures taken to correct it and details of how many customers were affected between July 2023 and June 2024.

She said: “The case is in an initial phase. Norsk Tipping reported the discrepancy to us. We will carry out further investigations to find out whether there has been a breach of the law. We cannot comment further on the matter until we know what happened.”

Norsk Tipping’s communications advisor Anne Marit Sletten told NTB that the problem had been fixed but that the operator welcomed the investigation into the case. She said: “This is a case that dates back some time, and the error has been corrected. Norsk Tipping itself notified Lotteritilsynet about the case. We’re happy for the opportunity to shed light on it as best as possible.”

Norsk Tipping fined for too high jackpot

Earlier in the month, Norsk Tipping was hit with a fine of NOK4.5m (€380,000) for paying out a jackpot that was too high. The Norwegian gambling regulator Lotteritilsynet ruled that a jackpot paid out by the operator’s KongKasino online casino brand was far over the maximum allowed under Norwegian gambling legislation.

The illegal jackpot paid out on March 1 was worth NOK25m (€2.1m) while Norwegian Gambling Act sets a maximum jackpot of NOK5m and a maximum standard prize of NOK100,000.