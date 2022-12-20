Nordic Affiliates joins Norwegian Online Gambling Trade Organisation

The body is the first affiliate to join the lobby group.

Norway.- Nordic Affiliates has become the first affiliate to join the Norwegian Online Gambling Trade Organisation (NBO). The company, which runs Norskeautomater.com, will join at the sponsor level.

It said it hoped its decision will encourage other sections of the Norway-facing gambling industry to join the lobby group, which campaigns for an end to Norway’s two-company gambling monopoly controlled by Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto.

Nordic Affiliates’ co-founder Havard Lehn said: “Politicians talk a lot, but there is no real change for people who are struggling with gambling problems. Being Norwegian myself, and having spent over a decade in the industry, I strongly believe that Norway must regulate its internal gambling markets.

“Going forward, we all must unite behind NBO for the benefit of both the Norwegian society and the industry.”

NBO was established in 2019 by Betsson, Comeon Group, Kindred and Gaming Innovation Group. Secretary general Carl Fredrik Stenstrøm said: “It’s not a matter of if the Norwegian gambling market will be de-monopolised, but when.

“However, the change is slow, and a successful regulation depends on continuous public affairs work. The more power we can assemble behind this task, the faster we will reach our goals. We have achieved more progress in the last three years than the previous 20. That’s a testament to the industry’s determination, but we want more companies to engage.”

Norway’s latest gambling legislation cements the current monopoly system, under which Norsk Rikstoto recently had its exclusive horse racing betting licence extended until the end of 2032.

Norway believes that the system is necessary to control problem gambling. Minister for culture and equality Anette Trettebergstuen said that Norsk Tipping understood its role and that its goals were aligned with those of the government.

She said: “Norsk Rikstoto shows that they take the role of exclusive rights provider seriously.”

She added that the prevention of addiction remains the main priority in Norwegian gambling, but that funding for sports and good causes was also an important consideration