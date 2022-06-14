Neymar tries his luck at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

The WSOP is underway at its new home on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Brazilian footballer hosted a tournament at the 53rd WSOP.

US.- Brazilian footballer Neymar J tried his luck at the 53rd World Series of Poker (WSOP). The Paris Saint-Germain forward and Brazil national player entered the $10,000 Limit Hold ‘Em Championship and hosted an exclusive “Neymar and Friends” tournament at Bally’s Las Vegas.

The latter tournament featured 16 established Brazilian poker players and included André Akkari playing for a prize pool of $10,000.

The 53rd World Series of Poker (WSOP) is underway at its new home on the Las Vegas Strip, at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Competitors from around the world will compete in 88 WSOP gold bracelet events between May 31 and July 20.

After a 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, WSOP has moved to new venues offering the largest tournament capacity in the event’s history with over 200,000 square feet and 600 poker tables. In addition to in-person play, online players will be able to participate in one of 14 online gold bracelet events held on WSOP.com.

In March, the World Series of Poker announced that WSOP.com is now live in Michigan. It’s the fourth state where it operates, following Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Jersey.

WSOP offers a mix of live-action games from No Limit Hold’em to Pot Limit Omaha plus tournaments. The website has signed a partnership with 2009 Main Event champion and Michigan resident Joe Cada as a local poker ambassador. Cada hosts live streaming sessions and live tournaments in Michigan.

