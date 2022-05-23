WSOP selects players for social media influencer tournament

The World Series of Poker has announced the 14 social media influencers for its #RoadToTheTable tournament.

US.- The World Series of Poker (WSOP) has selected 14 social media influencers to take part in its #RoadToTheTable tournament. In April, WSOP and Playtika partnered to launch the new competition.

The tournament participants were selected from a variety of social media platforms and will compete in five teams. The influencers selected are YouTuber ZackTTG, Malena Tudi, Nick Polom, Adam LZ, Billy Mann, Collete Davis, Erik Conover, Jay Mendoza, Jiedel, Kenny Chao, Lauren Fitzmaurice and Stephania Ergemlidze, Matthew Meagher and Nick Antonyan.

Each player received a “mystery box” from WSOP that contains a welcome video message, special poker chips, and card decks. The influencers will be coached by some of the best WSOP players before competing in December for the title of WSOP Legend.

WSOP general manager Guy Ceder said: “We are thrilled to finally announce the identities of the influencers taking part in our #RoadToTheTable campaign. We really want to bring the love for poker and WSOP to a wider audience and show people just how much fun playing poker can be.

“We hope that everyone involved will enjoy playing poker as much as we do, and that the influencers’ journey toward becoming legendary poker players will inspire their audiences to explore the game too, both virtually and with real-life decks and chips.”

World Series of Poker moves to Las Vegas Strip

The 53rd World Series of Poker (WSOP) announced a move to the Las Vegas Strip. It will be held at Bally’s, the future Horseshoe, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino between May 31 and July 20.

Following a 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, the new venues will create the largest tournament capacity in the event’s history with over 200,000 square feet and 600 poker tables. Held every year since 1970, the event has been sponsored by Caesars Entertainment since 2004 and owned by the operator since 2020.

See also: World Series of Poker launches online games in Michigan