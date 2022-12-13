New York’s Resorts World Hudson Valley casino to open December 28

The 50,000-square-foot electronic gaming casino is located at the Newburgh Mall.

US.- The opening of Resorts World Hudson Valley will take place on Wednesday December 28. Located at the Newburgh Mall, 60 miles north of Manhattan, the casino has 50,000 square feet of gaming and hospitality space, 1,200 slot machines and electronic table games and a Resorts World Bet Sports Bar.

Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, said: “Resorts World Hudson Valley represents a shared vision that we, along with our partners in Orange County, had to create an entertainment destination that will attract hundreds of thousands of guests and visitors, while providing tremendous benefits to the local, regional and statewide community.

“We are delighted to open our doors this holiday season and welcome everyone to Resorts World Hudson Valley!”

The venue is reported to have created 250 new full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $72,000 (including salary and benefits). Resorts World Hudson Valley will contribute an estimated $65m in taxes every year to support NYS public schools. It’s hoped that the casino will also help to revitalise the Newburgh Mall and attract new tenants.

Resorts World Hudson Valley is Genting’s third entertainment destination in New York, joining Resorts World Catskills in Monticello and Resorts World New York City in Queens. Across its three properties, Genting has invested more than $1.2bn, including $50m in the new venue.

New York sports betting revenue hits record in November

New York’s online sports betting handle was $1.56bn in November, up 0.7 per cent from $1.54bn in October and the highest monthly total since $1.64bn in March. Figures from the New York State Gaming Commission show a monthly record for gross gaming revenue, which came to $148.2m, surpassing October’s previous high of $145.7m by 1.7 per cent.