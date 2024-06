Revenue was up slightly from the previous week.

US.- New York Sports betting revenue was up slightly last week at $345.4m. FanDuel reported $17.8m from $134.1m in bets. DraftKings registered $11.3m from $123.7m in bets. Operators collectively held 10.2 per cent, generating $17.9m in estimated tax payments for the state.

