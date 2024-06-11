New York mobile sports betting handle hits $1.97bn in May

The handle was up 45 per cent year-on-year.

US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.97bn in May, up 45 per cent year-on-year and 0.5 per cent higher than in April. It was the highest handle of the year so far.

According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $203.3m, up by 33.8 per cent compared to May 2023. It was only the second time GGR was above $200m and the first since January 2024.

DraftKings posted a handle of $812.3m and revenue of $84.2m. Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel’s handle was lower at $747.5m but revenue was higher at $88m. Caesars reported $11.1m in revenue from $160.1m in bets, BetMGM $8.2m from $117.3m and Fanatics $7m from $71.7m.