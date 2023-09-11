New York mobile sports betting handle hits $1.1bn in August

The state’s sports betting handle increased by 27.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.1bn in August, up 27.5 per cent year-on-year and 14 per cent higher than July of this year ($962.1m). It was the 16th time in 20 months of online wagering that the New York market has topped $1bn in wagers.

According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $98.5m, which was a 1.1 per cent decline from the $99.6m August 2022. FanDuel netted just under $42m while DraftKings reported gross gaming revenue of $35.4m. Caesars generated $9.6m from a $120m handle, while BetMGM recorded $6.5m from $70.5m. BetRivers posted $3m from a $36.3m handle.

Operators paid $50.3m in taxes, which lifted the total for the first eight months of the year to $520m, nearly $121.8m more than last year’s total up to August.

