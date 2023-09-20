Oklahoma’s Golden Mesa Casino to start work on expansion project

The $70m expansion will include more than 1,000 electronic games.

US.- The Shawnee Tribe and Global Gaming Solutions (GGS) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a $70m expansion of the Golden Mesa Casino on September 22. The expansion project will double the size of the casino gaming floor and will include more than 1,000 electronic games.

The resort will have a new 100-room hotel and restaurant. The casino currently offers 600 electronic games, six table games, a restaurant, a bar, and a shop. The 40,000-square-foot casino, located about two miles southwest of Guymon on US Highway 54, opened in September 2019 as the only casino in the area. GGS, a subsidiary of the Chickasaw Nation, manages the casino while the Shawnee Tribe maintains ownership.