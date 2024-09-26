New Jersey advances bill to ban some partnerships between sportsbooks and universities

The Assembly Higher Education Committee has advanced Bill 4113.

US.- New Jersey Assembly Higher Education Committee has advanced Bill 4113, which would ban most partnerships between sports betting operators and state colleges and universities. An amended version of the bill sponsored by assemblywoman and committee chair Linda Carter (D) and assemblymen Benjie Wimberly (D) and Reginald Atkins (D) was advanced in a 6-0 vote.

The proposal would make it illegal for sportsbooks or intermediaries to make deals with public institutions of higher learning. It defines such deals as a “partnership or a contractual agreement between a sports wagering operator or intermediary and a public institution of higher education, including an athletic department or booster club of the institution, for access to advertise in the institution’s stadiums and other facilities, in digital and broadcast sports content, and through other means.”

The amended bill also includes online casino licensees in New Jersey. It would allow university-gambling relationships that don’t involve direct marketing or advertising to students. It would also allow relationships for “academic purposes or (that) provide experiential learning opportunities to students enrolled in the institution,” according to the committee report.