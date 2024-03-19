New Hampshire sports betting handle drops to $62.3m in February

The sports betting handle was 15 per cent down compared to January.

US.- New Hampshire’s sports betting handle was $62.3m in February, down 15 per cent from January ($73.3m) and 28.4 per cent behind the same month in 2023. It was the third consecutive month of decline.

The mobile handle was $55.9m, 86.9 per cent of the total. Retail accounted for $6.4m. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell to $6.6m, down 33 per cent from January ($9.8m) and down 7 per cent from February. It was the lowest in five months. Tax was $2.8m, down 36 per cent from January’s $4.5m.