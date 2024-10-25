Century Casinos Caruthersville to open on November 1

The new Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville in Missouri will have 599 slot machines and nine live table games.



US.- Century Casinos announced that its new land-based casino and hotel in Caruthersville, Missouri, will open on November 1. The Missouri Gaming Commission approved the move of the Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville gaming licence from a temporary pavilion location to the new land-based casino at its meeting this week. A ribbon-cutting event will be held at 11.30am Central Time on Friday, November 1.

The new Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville will have 599 slot machines and nine live table games, a 50 per cent increase in gaming positions compared with the temporary location. The number of hotel rooms will double to 74.

The construction of the new land-based casino and hotel started in December 2022 and will be finalised on time and on budget with an estimated project cost of $51.9m funded by VICI Properties. VICI will own the real estate, which will become part of the Company’s triple-net master lease agreement with subsidiaries.