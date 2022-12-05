Century Casinos Caruthersville breaks ground on land-based riverboat replacement

The casino and hotel project is expected to open in late 2024.

US.- Century Casinos has broken ground on its new land-based development at Century Casino Caruthersville, in Missouri, as it prepares to take its riverboat casino ashore. The casino and hotel project is expected to cost approximately $51.9m and open in late 2024, subject to final approval from the Missouri Gaming Commission and other state and local approvals.

The new venue will offer 650 slot machines, with the possibility to add 140 more, and table games. It will also have a deli and a bar. A 38-room hotel tower will be located between the existing pavilion and the new casino and will offer views of the Mississippi River and Caruthersville city.

The venue is one of two casinos that Century operates in Missouri, the other property is located in Cape Girardeau. Century Casinos is relocating the casino floor from its riverboat and barge on the Mississippi river to a temporary location in the pavilion. The company expects to relocate the venue before the end of 2022.

Century Casinos has opened Farmstead, a 36-room hotel located near the existing pavilion. The company completed the purchase of the Farmstead land and building in July 2021 and renovated it at a cost of approximately $3.7m.

In August, Century Casinos entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the operations of Rocky Gap Casino Resort, in Maryland. It will pay $56m in cash. Meanwhile, VICI Properties will acquire the real estate assets for approximately $204m. The sale is expected to close in mid-2023, subject to regulatory approvals.