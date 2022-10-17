The Arcade opens at Bally’s Las Vegas

The Arcade offers more than 80 games, from classics to the new releases.

Caesars Entertainment continues its transformation of Bally’s Las Vegas into Horseshoe Las Vegas.

US.- As part of Bally’s Las Vegas rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas, the Strip venue has opened its new attraction, the Arcade. Designed by Aria Group, the 7,000-square-foot area features over 80 supersized games such as Skee-Ball, air hockey, Rock the Rim, a claw machine, Big One Extreme and a range of virtual reality games like King Kong and Mission Impossible.

The arcade features a cashless system that uses cards that can be loaded using credit cards or cash. Points are accumulated on the cards to redeem prizes. A bar will open in the coming weeks with a selection of draft and bottled beer, wine and cocktails. The Bally’s food court is located nearby.

Jason Gregorec, SVP and general manager of the property, commented: “We aim to entertain, and The Arcade captivates guests with its larger-than-life games and electric atmosphere. The opening of The Arcade brings additional excitement to the property as it transforms into Horseshoe Las Vegas.”

The opening of the arcade is part of a revamp to mark the transition from Bally’s to Horseshoe with renovations for everything from the casino floor to the building exterior. The venue’s transformation was unveiled by Caesars Entertainment in January, and the multimillion-dollar renovation is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The casino occupies the 50-yard-line of the Las Vegas Strip at the corner of Flamingo Rd. The multi-million dollar investment is the latest in a series of transformations at Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas resorts. These improvements include a new entrance to Caesars Palace, multi-million dollar investments in casino floors and gaming technology, plus new partnerships with entertainers and restaurants.

Meanwhile, Bally’s is acquiring Tropicana Las Vegas from Penn Entertainment and Gaming and Leisure Properties, in a deal worth $148m.

