Nevada gaming revenue reaches record $1.46bn in December

Revenue increased by 2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.46bn in gaming revenue in December. That’s an increase of 2 per cent year-on-year and takes the total for 2024 to a record $15.61bn, up 0.6 per cent from the $15.52bn reported in 2023.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $881.2m, down 2.6 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.2bn, a 1.5 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $90m in revenue, up 12 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $981m of all revenue, up 14 per cent compared to December 2023. Table, counter and card games revenue decreased by 16 per cent to $480m. In December, Nevada sportsbooks won $15m, down 74.7 per cent year-on-year. Sportsbook wagers totalled $821.2m, down 2.6 per cent compared to last December. Statewide mobile wagers totalled $572.8m, accounting for 69.8 per cent of all wagers.

The state collected $90.5m in percentage fees during the month of January 2025 based upon the taxable revenues generated in December 2024. This represents a 6.56 per cent increase compared to last January, when percentage fee collections were $84.9m.