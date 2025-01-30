Governor Lombardo names new member to Nevada Gaming Control Board

Chandeni joins the board a week after chairman Kirk Hendrick announced he would step down.

US.- Governor Joe Lombardo has named Chandeni Sendall to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB). She joins the board a week after NGCB chairman Kirk Hendrick announced he would step down following the upcoming legislative session.

Sendall will begin her four-year term this week. Since 2015, she has served as a deputy city attorney for the City of Reno, practising in the civil division. Before her work in the Reno City Attorney’s Office, Sendall worked in civil and commercial litigation, served as an in-house legal intern for Caesars Entertainment, and clerked for the Honorable James W. Hardesty at the Nevada Supreme Court.

While attending the William S. Boyd School of Law, Sendall served as the editor-in-chief of the UNLV Gaming Law Journal. Before her legal career, she served for several years as an internal auditor for Caesars Entertainment.

Governor Lombardo said: “I’m pleased to appoint Chandeni Sendall to the Nevada Gaming Control Board. With her unique background in law and compliance, Chandeni will bring fresh insight and critical perspective to the Board. I look forward to her leadership and contributions to gaming oversight in our state.”

Sendall commented: “I’m grateful to Governor Lombardo for this opportunity to serve the State of Nevada. Along with my legal background, I look forward to applying my educational background in economics and my work experience in the gaming industry as I begin this new role at the Nevada Gaming Control Board.”

The NGCB said the date for Hendrick’s last day is still to be determined. The legislative session will begin on February 3 and run until June 2025. Hendrick was appointed as chairman and executive director of the NGCB in January 2023.