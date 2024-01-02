Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.37bn in November

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the state’s casinos reported a 12.56 per cent increase year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board’s (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.37bn in gaming revenue in November, a 12.56 per cent increase from the same month in 2022. In October 2023, the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in revenue.

According to the report, Clark County, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, registered $1.2bn in revenue, a 14.43 per cent increase. Carson Valley Area reported a win of $11.1m, a 9.21 per cent increase.

The rise can be partly attributed primarily to the Formula 1 event. Over the three months to November, gaming revenue in Nevada was $3.96bn, up 5.56 per cent. Revenue for 12 months to November was $15.4bn, up 4.93 per cent.

See also: GAN receives regulatory approval from Nevada Gaming Commission