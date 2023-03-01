Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in January

Revenue increased by 18 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.27bn in gaming revenue in January. That’s an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year but 3.1 per cent lower than $1.31bn in December 2022.

Las Vegas Strip generated $713.2m, up 25.7 per cent year-on-year. Clark County, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and other surrounding areas, reported $1.1bn, a 21 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 12.9 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $874.5m of all revenue for the month, up 15.9 per cent on the same month last year. Table, counter and card games revenue reached $425.4m, a 22.5 per cent increase, with blackjack games leading the way with $120.1m in revenue for the month.

Nevada’s sportsbooks saw revenue of $50.4m, an increase of 1 per cent from a year ago despite total wagers declining 15.6 per cent to $936.5m. Mobile sports betting accounted for 62.1 per cent of all wagers in January.

