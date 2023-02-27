MGM National Harbor was top performing US casino outside Nevada in 2022

MGM National Harbor accounted for 43.12 per cent of gaming revenue from Maryland’s casinos last year.

MGM National Harbor in Maryland generated $884.46m in revenue from slots and table games.

US.- Maryland’s MGM National Harbor was the top performing commercial casino outside of Nevada in 2022. The American Gaming Association (AGA) reports that it grossed $884.46m in revenue from slots and table games – 15 per cent more than in 2021.

One of Maryland’s six casinos, MGM National Harbor accounted for 43.12 per cent of the state’s casino gaming revenue last year. Retail sports betting at National Harbor, which launched in December 2021, brought in $11m.

The other top casinos outside of Nevada in 2022 were Resorts World New York City in Queens, New York, The Borgata in Atlantic City and the Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts. The Baltimore-Washington, D.C. market was the third biggest market behind the Las Vegas Strip and Atlantic City.

Maryland sports betting handle reaches $441.4m in January

Maryland’s 10 retail and seven mobile sportsbooks registered a handle of $441.4m in January according to the figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle was $422.6m, including $21.7m in free promotional play, which is deducted from the taxable win. Retail bets totalled $18.8m.

Maryland sportsbooks generated $2.1m in contributions to the state: mobile wagering $1.8m and retail sportsbooks $226,596. Each sportsbook contributes 15 per cent of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programmes.