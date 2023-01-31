Nevada casinos generate $1.31bn in gaming revenue in December

It was a record month for the Las Vegas Strip.

Figures show an increase of 14 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in December. That’s an increase of 14 per cent year-on-year and also up from November 2022. Statewide revenue exceeded $1bn for the 22st consecutive month.

It was a record month for the Las Vegas Strip, which generated $814.2m in December, up 25 per cent year-on-year. For the calendar year, the Strip took in $8.2bn, a 17.1 per cent increase over the $7bn in 2021.

Clark County, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and other surrounding areas, reported $1.15bn in December revenue, a 15.8 per cent increase year-on-year. For the year, Clark County reported $12.7bn in revenue, a 11.8 per cent increase over $11.4bn in 2021.

Downtown revenue declined 6.91 per cent from $73.8m in December 2021 to $68.7m last month. North Las Vegas rose 4.7 per cent, while the Boulder Strip fell 8 per cent. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 9 per cent year-on-year. South Lake Tahoe revenue decreased by 15.7 per cent.

Slots revenue reached $803.5m, up 2.2 per cent compared to December 2021. Multi-denomination slot machines generated $443m in revenue. Table, counter and card games revenue was $510.9m, up 40.5 per cent.

Nevada sportsbooks won $55.2m, up 245.9 per cent compared to December 2021. Sportsbook wagers totalled $880.5m, down 13.1 per cent compared to December 2021 when $1bn was wagered statewide. Mobile wagers totalled $604.1n, down 21.6 per cent or $166.3m and accounted for 68.6 per cent of total wagers. During 2022, sportsbooks in Nevada won $446.7m on $8.7bn in wagers.

The state collected $66.7m in percentage fees during the month of January 2023, based upon the taxable revenues generated in December. This represents a 2.18 per cent decrease compared to last January, when percentage fee collections were $68.2m.

See also: Nevada casino net income reaches record $4.1bn in 2022 fiscal year