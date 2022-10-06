Nevada Gaming Control Board appoints new chief of enforcement division

Torgerson has worked for the board for over 25 years.

Kristi Torgerson will assume the position of chief of the Enforcement Division of the bord.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board announced the appointment of Kristi Torgerson as chief of its Enforcement Division. Chief James Taylor is going to retire on October 30 after working for the board for 27 years.

Torgerson has been a NGCB employee since 1997, she has worked as deputy chief of the Enforcement Division since 2019. Yesterday, chairman J. Brin Gibson announced her appointment into chief of the division.

Before joining the NGCB, Torgerson served as an interrogator and counterintelligence agent with the United States Army. Following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Torgerson was deputized as a task force officer with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force for two years.

When announcing the appointment, Gibson highlighted the profound background of Torgerson: “Deputy Chief Torgerson’s impressive career with the Gaming Control Board, the military, and federal law enforcement should give Nevadans confidence in the safety and integrity of gaming as she begins to lead the Enforcement Division.”

Gibson is sure that Torgerson’s extensive experience in the law enforcement sector and with the board will be a great asset as she takes over her new role at the end of October.

Torgerson will lead the Enforcement Division, the NGCB’s law enforcement arm that maintains five offices statewide and operates 24/7. The division’s primary responsibilities include: conducting criminal and regulatory investigations; arbitrating disputes between patrons and licensees; conducting background investigations on work card applicants; gathering intelligence on organised criminal groups; and making recommendations on potential candidates for the list of excluded persons.

