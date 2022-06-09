Reno’s Legends Bay Casino to open in August

The project is expected to receive final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission on June 23.

The $120m venue will offer a 40,000 square-foot gaming floor with 660 slot machines, 10 table games, and a sportsbook.

The casino has been 15 years in the planning but has now been given a recommendation for licensing from the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB). The project is expected to receive final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission on June 23. Legends Bay will be integrated into The Outlets at Legends shopping centre, an open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment destination.

Developer Garry Goett, of Olympia Companies, said: “Waiting has been an outstanding thing for us because we were supposed to be the anchors with Scheels [sporting goods store]. Instead, everybody else built. The shopping center is filled out and the [adjoining] hotels are hugely successful.

“We went five years and counting and we started to rethink the whole project. We came up with a more cost-sensitive project. So, where we had a maybe $500m project that went to $350m and then we went down to $120m. That’s where we ended up.

“We were very careful not to be a Las Vegas casino. This is a northern Nevada casino and we used northern Nevada interior designers for the project. I think they’ve done a wonderful job in bringing the contemporary and sophisticated to the casino, at the same time retaining a strong feeling of northern Nevada.”

The original project was cancelled during the 2007 recession and then again postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevada gaming revenue surpasses $1bn for 14th month

Nevada casinos recorded their 14th straight month with at least $1bn in gaming revenue in April. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected almost $1.13bn in gaming revenue, up by nearly 8.6 year-on-year. More than 85 per cent of the total came from Clark County. However, revenue was down from the $1.35bn reported in March.

Clark County collected $960.4m in gaming revenue, up nearly 11 per cent compared to the same period last year. Strip gaming revenue recorded $593.4m, 22.8 per cent higher than April 2021.

