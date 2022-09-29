NetEnt’s Cornelius showcases new, treat-loving character in latest slot

This brand new video slot teleports players to a new experience.

Press release.- NetEnt has launched a new, fun-filled game introducing the cutest cat ever: Cornelius. This brand-new video slot teleports players to a delicious, feature-packed experience right in the heart of Cornelius’s kitchen, where the reels may rain cats and tasty treats (and instant cash prizes).

Cornelius enchants players with the Cash Drop feature, which is activated by at least 3 Cash Drop Scatter symbols. In the Cash Drop round of three Respins, Scatters with values of 0.25 to 3 times the bet may land on the reels, filling Cornelius’s kitty bowl with tasty treats. On every spin, the Cash Drop Scatter symbols move one row down, awarding instant cash wins as long as they remain on the reels. If a new Scatter lands on the reels, the respins counter resets to 3.

If 3 or more Free Spins Scatter symbols land on the reels, the player is taken to the Bonus Round, where Cash Drop Scatters may be boosted by some other symbols: Up, which prevents Cash Drop Scatters from moving a row down after each spin; Golden Up, which moves Cash Drop Scatters to the top row; Adder, which adds to the value of the Cash Drop Scatters; and Multiplier, which enhances the value of Cash Drop Scatters.

Sometimes Cornelius gets too eager to get his sticky paws on the treats to fill his bowl up to, and beyond, the brim. Therefore, the Buy Feature takes the player to the Free Spins Bonus round instantly—no need to wait for the Scatters to line up on the reels.

James Jones, Head of Business Development at Evolution, said: “Cornelius is a charming game featuring a kitty who worships food—we have all met at least one cat like that. Our teams have worked hard to create a casual game with a unique set of features in a fun atmosphere with attractive instant cash prizes for slot players. It is high time we let the feline out of the bag!”

