NetEnt launches Superstars™

NetEnt’s Superstars™ features a stellar bonus game starring legendary characters.

Press release.- NetEnt has launched Superstars™, a sensational online slot starring the most iconic NetEnt characters who come together for a glamorous party in a feature-rich game. NetEnt’s Superstars™ brings to the table an unparalleled Bonus Game experience featuring Finn, Gonzo, Lady Pig, Space Wars™ Brute, and the gem-studded Starburst™ octagram.

Free Spins will elevate the player to the Bonus Game, where a unique board game envelopes the reels. With luck, players can collect Dice when entering the Bonus Game and during Free Spins, which will allow them to move a red token around the reels. If the red token lands on a special square it will trigger a NetEnt character’s Bonus Feature, potentially increasing the Multipliers on the Free Spins reels.

If the player is lucky to fill all the reels with Multipliers during Free Spins they will end up in the Final Game. Here, the player will have the chance to move the red token around the board, with each position they land on either awarding Dice throws or increasing the overall total Multiplier.

Entering the legendary landscapes of home-grown NetEnt characters, players will arrive at the Bonus Game (and Final Game if they are lucky), where they can enjoy exciting bonus features, Multipliers, and a fun Wheel mini-game.

Todd Haushalter, chief product officer at Evolution, said: “Thanks to the excellent work of our team, we have created a landmark game, jam-packed with action and features. Paying homage to NetEnt’s most iconic titles and the best-known characters, the Bonus Game of Superstars™ brings wildly different outcomes to players every single time they are lucky enough to enter. The unique atmosphere, fantastic soundtrack, and novel animations of our well-known characters, alongside the wide range of features, will ensure that both slot veterans and new players alike will find something to love about Superstars™. Let us roll out the red carpet, and let the Superstars™ entertain you!”

