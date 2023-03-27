NeoPollard Interactive announces expansion of North Carolina Education Lottery offering

Pick 3 and Pick 4 complement the Lottery's existing offerings of Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Carolina Cash 5.

The North Carolina Education Lottery has added Pick 3 and Pick 4 games.

US.- NeoPollard Interactive (NPI), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited and NeoGames, has announced that the North Carolina Education Lottery has expanded its online play offerings with the introduction of Pick 3 and Pick 4. Launched in February, these games complement the Lottery’s existing online draw game offerings of Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Carolina Cash 5.

Powered by NPi’s NeoDraw Interactive Central Gaming System, players can now purchase Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets for up to 14 upcoming draws. Number selection can be done in several ways: by generating a random set of numbers, by using saved favorite numbers, or by building a new set of numbers. Players can also select the Fireball add-on feature for more combinations to match and win.

Mark Michalko, executive director of North Carolina Education Lottery, said: “Our focus in operating the Lottery with the highest degree of integrity and security underpins our approach to delivering exceptional games to lottery players in North Carolina.

“The innovation we deliver through Online Play aligns with our vision to offer an entertainment experience that enriches the lives of our players and supports our commitment to increase the Lottery’s funding for education initiatives in North Carolina. We are excited to now give players the opportunity to purchase Pick 3 and Pick 4 games on web and mobile channels.”

Doug Pollard, co-CEO, NeoPollard Interactive, added: “NPi is proud to partner with the North Carolina Education Lottery to generate essential funding for education programs throughout the state. This expanded product offering will contribute to continued revenue growth and, in turn, will elevate the Lottery’s returns to critical education programs.”

Moti Malul, co-CEO, NeoPollard Interactive, commented: “The year-over-year growth experienced by the Lottery’s Online Play program is a testament to players’ demand for access to lottery games through their preferred channels. In North Carolina, we see over 75% of online sales occurring through mobile channels. We look forward to continued innovation and growth in the Online Play program through our partnership with the Lottery.”

In January, Pollard Banknote announced it was awarded a contract by the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) to provide digital support. The deal runs until October 31, 2025, and can be renewed in one-year increments for up to three additional years.

The contract expands Pollard Banknote’s decade-long relationship with the NCEL, which includes an iLottery solution complete with a fully integrated omnichannel player engagement and loyalty program.