NeoGames extends partnership with Caesars Entertainment

US.- NeoGames has announced that it has amended its licence agreement with an affiliate of Caesars Entertainment, with an initial three-year extension, followed by annual renewals unless terminated by either party. NeoGames will continue to provide Caesars with a sublicence for its Player Account Management system, the NeoSphere platform and associated servicesfor its online sports betting and igaming business.

NeoGames will assist Caesars in transitioning its operations from the company’s platform to its own tech platform. As part of the agreement, NeoGames secured a guaranteed net profit level for the full term of the agreement.

Moti Malul, chief executive officer of NeoGames, said: “We are very proud and pleased with our strong ongoing partnership with Caesars and are excited to keep delivering our market-leading services to the Caesars team as they continue to develop their successful online sports betting and igaming business in the U.S. We look forward to assisting them with the future growth of their business.”

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, added: “We appreciate the commitment and strong support of the NeoGames team over the years and the important role that its technology plays in the success of our online sports betting and igaming business. The NeoGames team offers unparalleled expertise and support, and we are excited to continue leveraging our partnership with them as we expand our U.S. online sports betting and igaming business.”

Caesars Entertainment relaunches Tropicana Online Casino in New Jersey

Caesars Entertainment has announced the relaunch of Tropicana Online Casino in the state of New Jersey. It says the new iCasino app and online casino offers customers “enhanced functionality with a catalogue of industry-leading casino games” and improved integration with Caesars Rewards.

Tropicana Online Casino was decommissioned last year after the casino ended its partnership with Bally’s (formerly Gamesys). It closed on June 13 after all player accounts and credit were moved to Caesars Casino.